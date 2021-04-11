LATHAM — Pinnacle Living at Forts Ferry might be under new management, but the staff wants you to know it still offers the same great service.

The 55-and-older independent living community, previously branded as Summit at Forts Ferry, is now under management of the Hodorowski Group. Since its grand opening in November 2020, the community has already reached 25-percent occupancy, an impressive feat when you consider people moved in the dead of one of the coldest winters in recent memory and it’s still a pandemic.

“We credit the incredible interest in our community to the programs and services offered that allow residents to connect and engage with one another,” Donna Karrat, community manager for Pinnacle Living, said. “We saw people moving from intensely isolating environments into a space where they can have those interactions with others and still comply with all CDC and state COVID-19 guidelines.”

Because the community still has many of its 62 apartments to fill, Karrat said Pinnacle Living is able to host classes and gatherings at max capacity. Pinnacle’s Active Living Program focuses on three pillars: Wellness, Recreation and Education. There are ongoing fitness classes, movies in the theater, aqua aerobics in the pool and continental breakfast is served every morning. The Monthly Events Calendar has numerous social opportunities where residents can join in activities and interact with one another and be as involved as they want.

“We’ve continued the same great offerings, just rebranded with the new Pinnacle Living at Forts Ferry name,” Leanna Pace, leasing administrator for the Hodorowski Group, said. “I was really drawn to this community because of that family feel and the luxurious space.”

Many people who visit Pinnacle Living say they feel as if they are at a resort. Part of the reason for the warm welcome and comfortable feeling is the incredible communication that Pinnacle Living prides itself in. Not only is the staff consistently updating knowledge on COVID-19 guidelines, but it goes out of its way to communicate with its residents, families and those who are interested in joining the community.

While still providing extensive options for residents, Pinnacle Living at Forts Ferry has mastered strict COVID protocols to protect its most vulnerable community members while keeping them autonomous in their daily lives.

Once pandemic restrictions loosen up, the team plans to host open houses so it can showcase its way of life, including its state-of-the-art movie theater, indoor heated pool, luscious grounds and plenty of social opportunities for newcomers. Right now, the community is offering tours by appointment.

“We know people will love our community once they visit,” Karrat concluded.

For more information, visit https://www.pinnaclelivingatfortsferry.com/.