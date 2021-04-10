DELMAR — The Spinney Group is prioritizing the health of its residents and the sustainability of its space in its newest campaign.

Adams Station C.A.R.E.S, a campaign directed specifically at its Delmar apartment complex, is committed to bringing forth environmentally friendly measures for both its residents and staff. The initiative, which stands for “Community Action for Renewability and Environmental Stability,” will go beyond the property’s encouraged best practices by utilizing programmable thermostats, converting lighting to LED bulbs and the promoting the use of the property’s charging stations for electronic vehicles. Right now, there are 22 EV charging stations on Adams Station’s 55-acre lot.

The Adams Station C.A.R.E.S initiative will kick off with an Earth Day event on Thursday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, a food truck, outdoor crafts and contests for children, trail walks, scavenger hunts, giveaways and more.

“Our ownership team and staff take pride in the preservation of our land,” Samantha Raynor, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, said. “Especially now that I’m a mom, I want to leave behind a better world for my children. If we don’t put effort into preserving our community now, we won’t be able to fully secure the safety and health of our current or future residents.”

The Spinney Group’s locations, which include three other communities throughout the Bethlehem area, all encourage residents to utilize the amenities offered. Recently, Adams Station had a walking path installed that circles the property, which allows residents to immerse with the flora and fauna around the property without the risks of walking on the nearby Delmar bypass. Residents are often seen walking the path with family and friends, using the outdoor amenity as a way to have a socially-distanced social hour.

The ability to enjoy Adams Station’s lush, green land isn’t limited to walking; residents are able to rent sports equipment, including bicycles and sporting equipment, from the Clubhouse. When the grounds are covered in snow, residents can rent snowshoes for that winter wonderland walk, or even one to walk the dog on the pet-friendly property without sinking in snow. There is also a community garden available for the green thumbs in the spring and summer months.

Raynor said another major change for all The Spinney Group locations is they are now smoke free. Residents are no longer permitted to smoke in their residences, outside on porches or patios or anywhere on the grounds. Raynor said the plan has been in the works for awhile now and she’s excited to see how the lack of cigarette smoke and litter will enhance the properties’ atmosphere.

“After a full year, all of our residents signed off on our no smoking policy and we are really excited to be moving forward with this rule as smoking is not only extremely unhealthy, but is an environmental hazard due to the excessive waste it creates,” Raynor said.

For more information, visit https://www.thespinneygroup.com/.