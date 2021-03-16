COLONIE — A 19-year-old Slingerlands man faces weapon charges after getting pulled over for vehicle and traffic violations on Sunday, March 14.

According to Lt. Daniel Belles, Sgt. Raymond Milham pulled over a vehicle at around 1:30 a.m. on Albany Shaker Road.

It was determined the driver, Anthony Hamilton, did not have a proper license and further investigation uncovered a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun located inside his vehicle.

He is charged with the felonies of criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm as well as multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and sent to the Albany County jail. He was released after posting bail, Belles said.