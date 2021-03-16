After having it cancelled last fall because of COVID-19, a four-week football season, along with a Fall II athletics like volleyball, kicks off this week.

Teams without turf fields are travelling to schools with a turf field and calling that a home game.

After a four-week regular season, there will be two weeks of post season play.

Below are some of the scheduled games along with some photos of the Bethlehem team practicing at Albany High.

Bethlehem (home games at Albany High)

•March 19: Guilderland @ Schenectady

•March 27: Saratoga @ Albany

•April 3: @ Schenectady

•April 10: Shen @ Albany High

Guilderland (home games at Schenectady High)

•March 19: Bethlehem @ Schenectady

•March 26: @ Shaker

•April 1: Colonie @ Schenectady

•April 10: CBA @ Shen

Colonie (home games at Shaker)

•March 20: @ Schenectady

•March 27: Shen @ Shaker

•April 1: Guilderland @ Schenectady

•April 10: Saratoga @ Shaker

Shaker

•March 19: @ Shen

•March 26: v. Guilderland

•April 3: @ Saratoga

•April 9: v. Schenectady

CBA (Home games at Shen)

•March 20: @ Saratoga

•March 26: Schenectady @ Shen

•April 1: @ Shen

•April 10: Guilderland @ Shen

Voorheesville (home games at Stillwater)

•March 21: Greenwich @Stillwater

•March 27: @Cohoes

•April 3: Chatham @ Voorheesville

•April 9: @ Canajoharie