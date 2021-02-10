COLONIE — The town Democratic Party’s Executive Committee is prepared to recommend Kelly Brown Mateja as its nominee to replace the retiring Supervisor Paula Mahan, according to a committeeman who was not authorized to speak to the press.

The party Executive Committee wrapped up its interviews this past weekend but it remains unclear who else interviewed for the position.

Two top contenders, Tom Nardacci and Pete Gannon, did not interview for the job. A third, Melissa Jeffers, interviewed to run for another term on the Town Board.

Mateja used to work in the town’s Planning and Economic Development Department and has been involved with the South Colonie Parent Teacher Association and the athletic Booster Club. She currently works for the state Office for the Aging as an assistant communications director.

She also organizes the “Morning of Kindness,” which had grown from 10 friends to include as many as 1,000 volunteers. On Christmas Eve, the group heads out during the Christmas season to make donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, visits to the Albany County Nursing Home and other charitable work.

Her name is expected to get handed up to the full committee sometime this week. If, as expected, she is selected as the nominee, she will take on an yet to be determined Republican to replace Mahan, who will retire at the end of this year, her 14th in office.

Top Republican contenders include Town Justice Peter Crummey and Albany County Legislator Jennifer Whalen, who was on the Town Board but two years ago opted to run for her current seat instead.

Other possible names include George Scaringe, who narrowly lost to Mahan two years ago and Legislator Frank Mauriello, head of the Republican caucus on the Legislature who ran against Mahan four years ago.

In addition to supervisor, there are three Town Board seats up for grabs currently held by Jeffers, Democrat David Green and Democrat Linda Murphy.

The full committee is expected to meet next week to solidify a slate of candidates. Petitions are set to this the streets on Feb. 23.

