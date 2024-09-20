DELMAR — Bethlehem Central School District has added a Unified bocce ball program to its fall athletic lineup, offering students a new opportunity to participate in a team sport.

The inaugural season of Unified bocce ball will begin the week of Sept. 23, and students interested in joining can register now through the district’s online registration platform, FamilyID.

Unified sports bring together students with and without intellectual disabilities to compete on the same team, fostering an inclusive environment that emphasizes camaraderie and teamwork. The addition of bocce ball aligns with Bethlehem Central’s commitment to expanding athletic opportunities that promote diversity and inclusion among its student body.

Students who wish to participate in the Unified bocce ball program can register through FamilyID, a secure and user-friendly platform operated by Arbiter Sports. FamilyID streamlines the registration process, reducing the need for paper forms and allowing families to enter their information once for use across multiple sports seasons and programs. For those new to FamilyID, the platform offers a tutorial on how to register, ensuring that families can navigate the system with ease.

To ensure a smooth registration process, families are encouraged to have certain information readily available, including a copy of the student’s most recent physical dated August 1, 2023, or later, and contact information for two emergency contacts, the student’s physician, and dentist. Additional forms, such as the Authorization for Administration of Medication and the BCSD Return to Play form for students who have tested positive for COVID-19, may also be required.

Students and families with questions about the Unified bocce ball program can contact Mr. Mooney in room A108 or by emailing him at [email protected]. For more information on registration, families are encouraged to visit the FamilyID website, where they can also find resources such as video tutorials to assist with the sign-up process.