SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Performing Arts Center unveiled its 2024-2025 dance season for the Spa Little Theater which will feature performances by modern dance troupes A.I.M by Kyle Abraham on Nov. 9 and 10, and Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana on March 8 and 9.

“Our year-round home in Spa Little Theater has truly become a vibrant hub for all genres of music, dance, and theater,” said Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of SPAC. “In addition to the presentation of and education in the arts, we are also proud of our role as a commissioner and incubator of new and exciting works.”

The season begins with two performances by A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, known for their portrayal of Black and Queer stories through a combination of music, text, video, and visual art. This will be the company’s debut at SPAC, following the success of Kyle Abraham’s previous works with the New York City Ballet.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana will also make its SPAC debut with the world premiere of “Quinto Elemento.” This new work, choreographed by Patricia Guerrero, explores the concept of ether, the fifth element of the earth, through a blend of traditional flamenco and innovative choreography.

This announcement follows SPAC’s recent launch of the McCormack Jazz Series and is part of its commitment to providing year-round programming. Further details about additional programming for the 2024-2025 season will be released soon.

For more information, visit spac.org.