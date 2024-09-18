Adams Station — Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

DELMAR — Local author Barbara Fournier will hold a book signing and discussion at Adams Station in Delmar on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Fournier, who recently released her third novel in the Reese Clayton and Emerson Lake series, titled “Her Name is Eve,” will discuss her latest work, which delves into the complexities of Alzheimer’s disease within the framework of a mystery, suspense, and thriller narrative.

“Her Name is Eve” introduces a character struggling with Alzheimer’s, a topic that is increasingly gaining public attention.

For more information, visit Fournier’s website at barbarafournierauthor.com.