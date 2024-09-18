SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ride The Movies was quiet as 2024 approached, but a full-length album (“All We Have Is Now”) in January and its latest single (“Godzilla”) makes up for the silence in a very good way.

On The List: Week of Sept. 18, 2024

Ride the Movies is an indie alternative/pop punk band from Albany known for their original songs written by lead vocalist and guitarist Noah Chieco. The band features Kaden Koniszewski on bass and Mike Seney on drums and vocals.

“Godzilla,” along with its accompanying track, “Weird House,” contributes to a more energetic playlist this week. The band can be supported on Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp.

