COLONIE — Stacey Sebert, a Marine Biology and Oceanography teacher at Colonie Central High School and a science teacher at Sand Creek Middle School, spent her summer conducting climate change research in the Alaskan tundra as part of the Research Experience for Teachers program.

Sebert was selected for the program, which focuses on providing K-12 educators with hands-on research experience alongside scientists studying the effects of climate change on the Alaskan ecosystem.

Sebert joined a long-term ecological research team in Toolik, Alaska, where she participated in various research expeditions. The studies included gathering data on temperature fluctuations and analyzing pollen particles carried by local insects, among other ecological metrics. These datasets contribute to a broader understanding of how climate change impacts the Alaskan ecosystem’s structure and functionality.

The program, which reopened in 2023 after being temporarily closed, allows teachers to collaborate on lesson planning. Educators work together to create lessons that incorporate real-world data and field experiences, which are then shared online for use by other teachers. Sebert aims to use her experiences to give students a more tangible connection to the scientific processes discussed in her classes.

“Participating in initiatives like this gives educators a valuable advantage. By sharing my own life experiences, I can help students feel more connected to the scientific discoveries and processes they learn about in class,” Sebert said.

In addition to research, Sebert enjoyed the scenic views of the Brooks Mountain Range and participated in team-building activities such as karaoke, Netflix parties, and Toolik-style Olympic games. She noted that the unique environment and camaraderie made the demanding six-day work weeks more enjoyable.

For more information about the research conducted at Toolik Field Station, visit https://www.uaf.edu/toolik/. The lesson plan created based on Sebert’s experience is available on the https://datanuggets.org/2023/09/which-tundra-plants-will-win-the-climate-change-race/.