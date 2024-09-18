Community, businesses invited to attend Port Industry Day

ALBANY — Port Industry Day at the Port of Albany is set to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the critical role the port plays in global maritime operations and regional economic development.

Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, this event promises to offer a unique opportunity for businesses and the public to connect with industry leaders and explore the bustling port at no charge.

Keynote speaker Paul Anderson, president and CEO of the Port of Tampa and chairman of the American Association of Port Authorities, will share insights on the future of maritime logistics. Attendees will also benefit from panel discussions featuring top transportation and logistics experts, offering diverse perspectives on industry challenges and innovations.

Attendees will also hear from panelists described by Port of Albany Director of External Affairs Penny Vavura as having “a caliber of talent you won’t find in many places.” In addition to the keynote speaker, attendees will hear from the Deputy Sector Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard and have the opportunity to engage with peers about economic development, strategies, and logistics.

For business leaders, Port Day is a prime networking opportunity, showcasing the port’s facilities and capabilities that could be pivotal in expanding commercial ventures. Job seekers will have the chance to meet employers and explore potential careers in the port’s dynamic environment.

Port CEO Richard Hendrick emphasized that Port Day offers businesses and the public a chance to learn about the Port’s activities. He credited the Port as a key driver of the regional economy and underscored the importance of community awareness. “We want the community to see what happens here,” Hendrick said.

Port Chief Commerce Officer Meghan Daly noted that Port Day provides a unique opportunity to observe the Port in action. “You can see the trucks going by, the ships passing through, and being on-site gives you the actual feel and relationship of the Port,” Daly said. She highlighted the importance for businesses involved with the Port to see “what is actually happening.”

Hendrick mentioned that visitors might witness the sub-C cable being moved from a ship to barges, grain ships being offloaded, and standing within 40 feet of 40-ton cranes and other massive Port equipment. Daly added, “When you see how big the equipment is, it is pretty cool to be that close.”

Hendrick also noted, “People will see how our tenants operate, from a grain facility to landscaping to a petrochemical facility, all within 500 yards. It’s a great mingling of businesses.”

Daly explained that many people are curious about the Port’s role in the broader world and emphasized the importance of safety and security connectivity at the Port.

To showcase the Port’s expansiveness, tours will be offered at 2:30 p.m. These tours will include a view of the new bridge between the Port and Beacon Island, a site that has been controversial due to concerns over the remediation of coal ash deposits and the construction of a wind turbine manufacturing facility there.

Hendrick expressed hopes that “anyone and everybody” would attend, with an expected turnout of about 150 or more attendees. Expected participants include port workers, tenants, government employees, business community members, and those with interests in transportation and supply chain sectors. Job seekers are also encouraged to attend to network and explore employment opportunities.

Hendrick noted that during the last Port Day, several Capital Region BOCES students received on-the-spot interviews for welding jobs. “They got to see all the work they’re doing in school paid off,” he said.

The event is also kid-friendly. South Colonie Central School District teacher James Brown will discuss Kid Wind, a windmill competition. The Port sponsored the South Colonie middle school team, which was named world champions at this year’s competition in Minnesota. Their windmills will be on display.

Hendrick emphasized the value of the event for those unfamiliar with Port operations. “Even if there are one or two conversations that turn into a contract or a business opportunity, that is huge for us,” Daly said. “At Port Day, people realize they can do business through the Port of Albany.”

The last Port Day was held in 2019, before the pandemic caused a hiatus. Hendrick noted that past Port Days were very successful, and returning attendees have expressed excitement about its return.

As Port Day resumes after a pandemic hiatus, organizers are optimistic about its potential to foster new business opportunities and deepen the community’s connection to the port. With hopes of making this a regular event, the Port of Albany aims to continuously showcase its evolving role in the global maritime landscape.

“You always want to give the people something new to look at,” Hendrick said.