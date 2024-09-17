Law enforcement informed the district that threats do not pose an imminent danger

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central School District officials, along with local and federal law enforcement, are responding to a series of phone threats made against district schools between Sept. 10-12, which authorities have determined to be a “swatting” hoax.

Swatting involves making false reports of serious crimes or emergencies to provoke an aggressive law enforcement response. These hoaxes are intended to harass or intimidate the target and often involve fabricated reports of violent incidents such as shootings, hostage situations, or bomb threats.

During a private briefing on Monday, Sept. 16, officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bethlehem Police Department informed the district that the threats do not pose an imminent danger. Investigators noted several indicators suggesting the calls were part of a broader swatting hoax, and the investigation is now focused outside the Capital Region. Authorities have found no evidence linking the calls to anyone local to the school district.

Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara emphasized that while no arrests have been made, the department, with assistance from the FBI, continues to actively investigate. “At this point in the investigation, we do not have any intelligence to suggest these are credible threats,” Cocchiara said. “While we cannot get into specifics, we are confident the school and community are safe.”

The threats prompted increased police presence in the school district, as well as additional security measures, including multiple districtwide lockouts and one lockdown on Sept. 11. Outdoor activities were restricted, and school facilities were closed over the weekend as precautions.

Superintendent Jody Monroe stated that the FBI and police sought to reassure the district that it was safe to begin returning to normal operations. “Given the level of concern, disruption, and trauma this situation has caused, we will make every effort to return to normal operations with absolute care and caution,” Monroe said.

Schools in the district will maintain an increased police presence this week. Afterschool activities, outdoor recess, and physical education classes are set to resume on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Superintendent Monroe assured that any further updates would be communicated to staff and families through ParentSquare and the district website.

“We appreciate our community law enforcement partners for providing their guidance throughout this ordeal,” Monroe added.