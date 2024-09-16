DELMAR — As Bethlehem Central School District prepares to reopen schools on Monday, Sept. 16, Superintendent Jody Monroe has issued an update to families and staff, detailing the safety measures and ongoing investigations related to recent threats against the district.

“One of our district’s core values is community, and our students, parents, and staff have truly embodied this value, demonstrating remarkable support and unity,” she said, stressing the importance of community unity and expressing gratitude for the support shown by students, parents, and staff.

The district continues to work closely with the Bethlehem Police Department, the FBI, and other officials to identify the source of the threats. Monroe urged the community to rely on official district communications via ParentSquare and the district website for accurate information, cautioning against the spread of misinformation on social media.

For the upcoming school week, Monroe outlined several safety protocols:

Police Presence: The Bethlehem Police Department will maintain additional officers at both the high school and middle school. Increased patrols and police personnel will also be stationed at all elementary schools.

The Bethlehem Police Department will maintain additional officers at both the high school and middle school. Increased patrols and police personnel will also be stationed at all elementary schools. Precautionary Lockout: All schools will operate under a precautionary lockout, meaning all outside doors will be locked, and there will be no outside recess or physical education. Visitors, including employees, will be required to enter through the main entrance.

All schools will operate under a precautionary lockout, meaning all outside doors will be locked, and there will be no outside recess or physical education. Visitors, including employees, will be required to enter through the main entrance. Bag Checks at the High School: High school students should be prepared for backpack checks upon entering the building.

The district will determine the status of after-school activities as the day progresses and will communicate updates through ParentSquare and the district website.

Monroe also noted that while normal instruction is planned, the district has been preparing classrooms for a potential hybrid learning approach if necessary. Updates on this option will be provided on a day-by-day basis.

Support services are available for students who may need additional assistance during this time. Each school has a Coordinated Care Team, consisting of a school psychologist, counselor, and social worker, ready to help. High school counselors will also be facilitating sessions throughout the week for teams impacted by the lockdown on Sept. 11.

“Each member of the BC team has played a vital role in ensuring that our schools operate seamlessly, even during challenging times,” Monroe said. “I am truly grateful for their commitment to fostering an environment where students can learn, feel safe, stay nourished, and experience joy.”

Anyone with information related to the threats is encouraged to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973 or call 911. The district will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.