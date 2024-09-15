ALTAMONT — No one was injured in an overnight fire in the kitchen of the farm store at Indian Ladder Farms on Saturday, Sept. 14, but the incident will impact the farm’s longstanding tradition of making apple cider doughnuts.

While the exterior of the building remains undamaged, the kitchen sustained damage and is currently out of operation, affecting doughnut production. According to a statement from the farm, the fire was quickly extinguished by the fire suppression system. The farm store will be temporarily closed to address smoke damage and complete the necessary cleanup.

Despite the closure of the farm store, Indian Ladder Farms announced that the Apple Room, Apple Barn, Pizza Garden, Biergarten & Tasting Room, and pick-your-own services remain open and are operating on their regular schedules. The Apple Room and Apple Barn are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Pizza Garden from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Biergarten & Tasting Room from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and pick-your-own services are available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Ten Eyck family, owners of Indian Ladder Farms, expressed their appreciation for the community’s support and understanding as repairs are made.