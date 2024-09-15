Dear Editor,

With kids back in the classroom this week, it’s important for us drivers to take a breath and slow down when driving near schools (and, ideally, on all residential streets in town).

Everyone wants our streets to be safe for people walking and cycling, especially for children going to and from school. The Town is working on many fronts to advance this, from our Bethlehem Safe Streets campaign to stepped up traffic enforcement

to traffic calming measures. All school buses in town are also equipped with special cameras to record and ticket drivers who pass stopped buses with flashing red lights.

But when we’re in a rush, it’s easy to forget that we need to drive the same way we want everyone else to drive. You can help!

• Slow down when driving near schools and surrounding neighborhoods

• Put a We Support the Chicken or Bethlehem Safe Streets lawn sign in your yard

• Talk to your friends and neighbors about slowing down — conversations between friends and neighbors are the best way to remind drivers to slow down.

Safe streets are up to each of us. If you’d like a lawn sign or stickers, please contact Stacy Agosta at [email protected]. And thank you for driving safely in Bethlehem!