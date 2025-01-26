SLINGERLANDS — Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, today announced a landmark purchase agreement with Allied Green Ammonia (AGA). This agreement will see Plug supplying an impressive three gigawatts (GW) of electrolyzer capacity to AGA’s state-of-the-art green hydrogen-to-ammonia plant, currently under development in Australia.

In a significant step towards a clean energy future, AGA will install a 4.5 GW solar plant to power the Plug electrolyzers with zero emission clean electricity. The green hydrogen produced will be used to make green ammonia.

With the agreement now signed and sealed, Plug will develop a Basic Engineering and Design Package (BEDP), providing crucial technical details and engineering specifications to attract investors and finalize financing.

Upon a positive Final Investment Decision (FID) expected by Q2 2025, Plug will kick off the manufacturing and delivery of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers starting in Q1 2027.

AGA’s ambitious mega project, one of the largest green ammonia production facilities in the world, is set to produce approximately 2,700 metric tons per day (TPD) of green ammonia. This venture is driven by a growing demand from AGA’s customers in Asia and Europe for ammonia used in a range of sectors, including agriculture, energy storage, transport, and industrial applications.

“Ammonia producers are recognizing the substantial advantages of cost and carbon reduction through electrolysis-based hydrogen,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug. “We’re thrilled to partner with Allied Green Ammonia, a leader in global green ammonia production. Together, we’re not only advancing green ammonia production but actively supporting the global transition to a net-zero emissions future.”

Alfred Benedict, Chairman and Managing Director of AGA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Taking on a project of this magnitude, deploying 3 GW of electrolyzers, is no small feat. From the moment we decided to embark on this journey, we knew we were looking at a long-term commitment to our partners of 4 to 5 years. That’s why our relationship with Plug is so pivotal. Strong, enduring partnerships are the bedrock of successful projects like this. Having the right allies by our side, like Plug, makes all the difference in turning ambitious, green energy visions into reality.”