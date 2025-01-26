Two people were apprehended after chase

GUILDERLAND – On Monday, Jan. 13 at around 4:44 p.m., while on Ring Road, Guilderland police officers observed a white Ford Explorer operating with a stolen license plate affixed to the vehicle.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but as they attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver allegedly placed the vehicle in drive and deliberately accelerated toward one of the officers. The suspect’s vehicle then collided with a police patrol vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles.

Later, when the suspect’s vehicle became inoperable, the driver and passenger fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, both suspects were apprehended nearby. A DMV search revealed the vehicle to be stolen from the City of Schenectady.

The driver, Jonathan Swift, 37, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property-third degree, criminal mischief -second degree, attempted assault upon a police officer, forgery in the second degree, all felonies, and resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, both misdemeanors.

The passenger, Aleshia Keener, 38, of Schenectady, was charged with:

with criminal possession of stolen property-third degree, a felony, and obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

Both suspects were arraigned in Guilderland Town Court on Tuesday, January 14. Swift was sent to the Albany County jail, while Keener was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.