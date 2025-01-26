ALBANY—The FBI urged the public not to be alarmed as federal, state, and local agencies conducted a large-scale nuclear incident training exercise across Albany, Schenectady, and Saratoga counties over the weekend.

Training activities in Albany County will occur in areas near Albany International Airport and Stratton Air National Guard Base. Simulated operations will involve personnel in protective equipment and aircraft from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

According to a statement released by the FBI office in Albany, the exercise is part of a biannual series organized by the U.S. government since 2012.

“I believe planning for this one began back in the spring,” said FBI Albany Public Affairs Officer Sarah Ruane.

Agencies involved include the Departments of Defense (DoD), Energy (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Homeland Security (DHS), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as several local and state entities.

Local participation will include the New York State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, and Albany Police Department. Neighboring counties, including Schenectady and Saratoga, will also see involvement from their respective sheriff’s offices and other emergency response agencies.

The training is intended to enhance operational readiness for responding to potential nuclear incidents, whether they occur within the United States or abroad. Activities are designed to simulate realistic conditions, enabling agencies to test coordination and response strategies.

Due to the sensitive nature of the training, the FBI said activities will not be open to the public or media.

Officials underlined that the exercise is purely a simulation and poses no threat to public safety. Residents may notice increased activity, such as personnel in protective suits and aircraft operations, but these are all part of the training.