SARATOGA SPRINGS—Saratoga Performing Arts Center announced the return of the New York City Ballet for its 2025 residency from Wednesday, July 9, to Saturday, July 12.

The season, part of SPAC’s 59th year, will feature the full-length story ballet “Coppélia,” Jerome Robbins’ “The Four Seasons,” George Balanchine’s “Stravinsky Violin Concerto,” and the SPAC premiere of Justin Peck’s newest work, “Mystic Familiar.”

Called “the foremost creative ballet troupe in the world” by The New York Times, the New York City Ballet will bring its roster of more than 90 dancers to Saratoga, accompanied by the New York City Ballet Orchestra under Music Director Andrew Litton. This year’s residency marks NYCB’s 59th consecutive season at SPAC, highlighting the enduring partnership between the two institutions.

“As we approach our 60th anniversary, our historic partnership with New York City Ballet continues to be a remarkable source of pride and inspiration,” said SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol. “From the accessible and beloved story ballet ‘Coppélia’ to masterworks by Balanchine and Robbins, and the fresh and exciting premiere by Justin Peck, there is something for everyone.”

The season will open with “Coppélia,” the classic 19th-century comic ballet that tells the story of a mad inventor and his life-like doll. The production, originally commissioned by SPAC and premiered in Saratoga in 1974, features lavish scenery and costumes by Rouben Ter-Arutunian and additional costumes by Karinska. With performances involving children from the Capital Region, “Coppélia” offers a unique connection to the community.

Highlighting the season’s repertory programs are works by Balanchine, Robbins, and NYCB Resident Choreographer Justin Peck. Robbins’ “The Four Seasons,” set to Verdi’s vibrant score, is a perennial favorite, while Balanchine’s “Stravinsky Violin Concerto” returns to SPAC for the first time since 2017, showcasing two of Balanchine’s most inventive pas de deux. Peck’s “Mystic Familiar,” set to a score by composer Dan Deacon, will make its SPAC debut, featuring a visual backdrop by artist Eamon Ore-Giron, costumes by fashion designer Humberto Leon, and lighting design by Brandon Stirling Baker.

“Saratoga, with its enthusiastic audiences and welcoming community, has always been such a special place to perform, and we are thrilled to be returning to our summer home for our 59th consecutive year,” said NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan. “Bringing ‘Coppélia’ back to Saratoga, where it premiered more than 50 years ago, will be a particular highlight. This whimsical and demanding ballet truly showcases the vitality of our current generation of dancers.”

In an effort to expand accessibility, SPAC has introduced new ticket promotions exclusive to NYCB performances. These include a “$40 under 40” offer for amphitheater tickets, a $99 Family Four Pack, and an extension of the “Kids in Free” program to children up to 16 years old. Additional details on ticket offers and exclusions are available on SPAC’s website.

Tickets for the residency will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. for SPAC members and on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. for the general public. For more information, visit spac.org.