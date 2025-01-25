She failed to show up for court in 2022

DELMAR — A Delmar woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Friday, Jan. 10, after being identified while officers were responding to a domestic incident.

In August 2021, Dorothy Graham, 47, of Delmar, purchased a 2013 Chevrolet from Grumme’s Auto Sales in Glenmont for $3,981, but the check used to pay the balance allegedly bounced.

She reportedly put down a cash payment of $1,000 and post-dated a check for $2,981. However, the business attempted unsuccessfully to cash the check three times. After multiple attempts to contact Graham, the business filed a complaint with Bethlehem police on Oct. 27, 2021.

Police contacted Graham after three attempts on Jan. 14, 2022, and informed her that she needed to either pay for or return the vehicle. On Jan. 26, 2022, police arrested Graham at the police station and charged her with grand larceny – auto and grand larceny, both felonies, as well as issuing a bad check, a misdemeanor. She was issued appearance tickets to return to court in February 2022 but failed to appear.

On Jan. 10, Bethlehem police responded to an Elm Avenue residence for a physical domestic dispute. Officers ran DMV checks on several suspects and discovered Graham had an outstanding warrant.

She was processed and arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby, who sent Graham to the Albany County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or $6,000 partially secured bond.

Graham was scheduled to return to court on Jan. 14.