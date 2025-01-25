COLONIE – A 34-year-old Troy man turned himself into Colonie police on Monday, Jan. 6 to face contempt charges for violating an order of protection. He also was wanted for not showing up for court.

According to reports, Joseph Zanrzewski allegedly assaulted a person in the presence of a person who had an order of protection against him on December 12.

He was charged with aggravated criminal contempt – first-degree, a felony, and assault- with intent to cause physical injury and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. He also had a bench warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in November.

Zanrzewski was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Two larcenies and warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Walmart for a report of a larceny on Monday, Jan. 6, and found the subject was wanted.

According to reports, Jose Gonzales, 53, who is homeless, was charged with petit larceny in the incident. He also had an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court for not showing up to court in October and was arrested for an additional larceny at Target on Wade Road Extension in August.

He was charged with petit larceny in that case.

Gonzales was processed and arraigned by Colonie Judge Ryan Caponera.

More Breaking Into Cars

COLONIE – A homeless man was charged with another break-in and theft on Serwyn Street on Monday, Jan. 6 that was related to a rash of incidents in the fall. The actual theft took place on November 11.

According to reports, Mark Levielle, 62, was charged this time with grand larceny–credit card, a felony, and identity theft – third degree and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10 police responded to Canton Street and arrested Levielle, charging him with attempted robbery – forcible theft, a felony, and menacing in the second degree – weapon and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

Levielle was also charged for two separate incidents on Sept. 27 on McNutt Avenue. He faces charges of burglary and grand larceny, both felonies, for a theft at 10 McNutt, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for a theft at 12 McNutt.

Levielle was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera and sent back to the Albany County jail.

Forged US ID and Social Security card

COLONIE – On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Colonie police responded to the Burlington Coat Factory on Central Avenue for a larceny investigation and found that a migrant living in Albany also had forged documents.

According to reports, during the investigation officers found that Alex Chanchavac, 24, of Albany, had a forged resident ID card and social security card.

He was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument – first degree, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Chanchavac was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Grand Larceny

COLONIE – A Latham man was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8 for taking a company credit card from a local store and using it without permission.

According to reports, Jonathan Watson, 48, took a company card from O’Reilly Auto Parts on Central Avenue and used it.

He was charged with grand larceny – credit card, a felony, and given an appearance ticket for Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Burglary Again at Macy’s

COLONIE – An Albany man was arrested for burglary and larceny at Macy’s on Thursday, Jan. 9. He has been arrested there at least three times before.

According to reports, Jonathan Rivera, 34, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, at the Store this time. He was trespassed at the store for burglary before this incident. To be charged with burglary, Rivera was caught earlier and given an option to not enter the store to avoid prosecution by signing a trespass warrant.

Once the warrant is signed, a larceny charge is elevated to burglary, a felony, because he committed a crime in a place he was not permitted to be.Rivera was arraigned.

Burgary, Resisting Arrest

LATHAM – A homeless man was the subject of a larceny call from Target on Friday, Jan. 10.

According to Reports, Brandon Simonds, 29, was charged with burglary, a felony, and resisting arrest and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Warrant arrests this week

Bernard Johnston, 68, of Selkirk, was involved in a property damage accident on Thursday, Jan. 2 and it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in the City of Rensselaer in August 2020. Johnson was turned over to officers from that department.

Michael Oglesby, 58, of Albany, was involved in a domestic incident at the Best Value Inn on Central Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 2. He was found to have an outstanding felony warrant from State Police in Brunswick. He was turned over to State Police.

Dylan Corbett, 20, of Albany, was stopped by Colonie police on Thursday, Jan. 2 for traffic violations and found to have an outstanding warrant from Ballston Spa. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Salaam Akbar, 54, of Schenectady, was the subject of a check a person call at Macy’s on Saturday, Jan. 4 and found to be wanted for an outstanding warrant from the City of Schenectady. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Maxwell Addy-Bruskiewicz, 27, of Colonie, was the subject of a larceny investigation at Walmart on Sunday, Jan. 5 and found to have two outstanding warrants from Colonie for not showing up for court dates in December. He was also charged with petit larceny for the Walmart incident.

Gregory Caldwell, 38, of Albany, was stopped for having no registration or insurance for the vehicle he was driving and he had an outstanding felony warrant from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Caldwell was turned over to deputies.

Mark Doyle, 50, who is homeless, was turned over from State Police on Monday, Jan. 6 for an outstanding warrant. Doyle was also charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Danielle Armstrong, 35, of Albany, was the subject of a larceny at Macy’s at Colonie Center on Monday, Jan. 6 and had an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in September.

Kemiah Ramsey, 30, of Albany, turned herself in on Tuesday, Jan. 7 for an outstanding warrant she did not show up to court in December.

Zuchariah Bellamy, 21, of Albany, turned herself in on Wednesday, Jan. 8 for an outstanding warrant she did not show up to court in September.

Nicholas Sapienza, 35, of Ravena, was arrested for another outstanding warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 8 for not showing up for court in November. He was also arrested in September and November for not showing up for court in July and September. He was released on his own recognizance.

Christopher Jones, 48, of Schenectady, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 10 at Motel 6 on Central Avenue for having an active arrest warrant from Schenectady. He was turned over to officers from that department.

Gina Triolo, 33, of Albany, was causing a disturbance at the Staybridge Suites on Wolf Road on Saturday, Jan. 11 and was found to be wanted for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in November. She was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.