GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to Walmart on Route 9W on Saturday, Jan. 11 for a report of two men who were trespassed for prior thefts at the store and were currently concealing items for a potential theft.

According to reports, when officers arrived they interviewed the subjects and one of them gave a fake name to police, but was identified as John Weaver, 51, of Albany. He was taken into custody.

Weaver also had multiple active arrest warrants, including one from State Police in Brunswick.

A search of Weaver found him to be in possession of .5 grams of cocaine. He was charged with criminal impersonation and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, and trespass, a violation.

He was given an appearance ticket for the charges and was scheduled to return to Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Weaver was turned over to State Police to be processed on the warrant.

Aggravated DWI

GLENMONT – On Monday, Jan. 13 at approximately 12:50 a.m., Bethlehem police responded to River Road for a report of a car in the bushes.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found a car on the side of the road with its hazard lights activated. Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed the driver to have droopy and glassy eyes, impaired motor coordination, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The officer also observed an empty bottle of Heineken in the cup holder and a box of empty beer bottles on the passenger side floor.

The officer requested an interpreter because of a language barrier and an officer arrived from Albany who could translate for the man during field sobriety tests and interviews.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device, and was taken into custody.

At the police station, he provided a breath sample that returned a .22 percent BAC.

The man was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for an unsafe lane change. He was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on January 21.

Warrant

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to the Five Below store on Route 9W for a report of a man concealing items in a bag inside the store on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

According to reports, when the officers arrived the man had left but located him a short distance away. He did not have any merchandise in his possession and said he left it in the store and was not charged with a larceny, but the man, James Fernandez, 44, of Albany, did have an outstanding warrant from Rotterdam police. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Weapons Charge

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to an Exchange Street address on Saturday, Jan. 18, at approximately 4 p.m. for a report of an altercation between neighbors that escalated when one man allegedly pulled out a gun.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered an individual who refused to exit a nearby residence,” Colonie Police Chief James Gerace, Jr. said in a statement on Saturday. “The Special Services Team and Crisis Negotiators have been deployed to the scene and are actively working towards a peaceful resolution.”

The SWAT team negotiated with Antione Clegg, 46, of Colonie, and he surrendered around 5:30 p.m.

“The situation in the Exchange area has been resolved. The subject has surrendered to police,” police said in a statement on Facebook. “Officers will remain on scene for an extended period to conduct interviews and conduct a thorough search of the area.”

Residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly afterward.

Clegg was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and menacing in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green. Clegg was sent to the Albany County Jail, where he remains in custody as of Monday, Jan. 20.

This is not the first time Clegg has been arrested by Colonie police on gun charges. On May 17, at the 7-Eleven store on Exchange Street, following a call to check on a subject, Clegg was found to have a loaded .38-caliber revolver in his Acura. At that time, he was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, a felony. He was arrested again for an outstanding warrant on July. He was wanted for grand larceny in Guilderland.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance provided to our agency by several local law enforcement partners, including the Albany Police Department, the Troy Police Department, and the New York State Police, as well as the assistance at the scene by the Colonie EMS Department, Colonie Communications, and Colonie Animal Control,” the police said in a statement.

While the tactical situation has been resolved, the department stated that officers would remain on the scene to investigate the incident further, conduct interviews, and collect evidence.

“We are thankful this incident was resolved quickly and without injury,” Gerace said.