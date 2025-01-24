BETHLEHEM – The National Bank of Coxsackie (“NBC”) recently presented IPH (formally Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless) with a $2,000 donation to aid in their mission to address the needs of the homeless and low-income community by providing a continuum of services to encourage self-sufficiency, empowerment, and stability.

“We are so proud to be able to support IPH” John Balli, National Bank of Coxsackie Chief Executive Officer said. “The impact they have to our local and surrounding communities is vital to support those who are in need of services.”

For four decades, IPH has been a pillar of support meeting the needs of unhoused adults and families across our local community. What began as an emergency shelter in the City of Albany in 1984 has grown into a dynamic force that now comprises four year-round emergency shelters and one seasonal Code Blue shelter. Their journey has been marked not only by expansion but by an unwavering commitment to adaptability, fueled by our dedication to listening to the ever-evolving needs of the people they serve.

​As the community’s needs shifted over time, so did IPH. Recognizing the importance of prevention and long-term sustainability, they introduced their Community Connections and Housing pillars. At Community Connections, IPH offers a welcoming space where anyone in need can access services that empower neighbors to find or maintain their current housing. Likewise, IPH Housing works tirelessly to increase the availability of affordable, quality, and supportive housing units in the Greater Capital Region, providing sustainable solutions for neighbors in need of that extra support.

Bonnie St. Onge, Chief Development Officer at IPH, shares “At IPH, we believe that lasting change happens when communities come together to support one another. This generous contribution from the National Bank of Coxsackie demonstrates their deep commitment to strengthening the community. These funds will directly support individuals and families facing homelessness, ensuring that everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive. Together, we’re building a stronger more compassionate community for us all.”

Since 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie has been the premier bank of choice for thousands of customers. With eight branch locations ranging from Coxsackie to Glenmont, including their commercial loan production and administrative office in Latham, the bank serves the greater Capital Region. National Bank of Coxsackie is committed to supporting their communities they operate within. The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:NCXS).