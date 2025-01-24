COLONIE — Community Resource Federal Credit Union [CRFCU] is thrilled to announce the promotion of Anthony LaPointe to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A dedicated professional with over 21 years of experience in the credit union industry, Anthony joined CRFCU in 2020 and has been an integral part of our growth and success.

In this expanded role, Anthony will collaborate closely with Terry Langlois, President and CEO, spearheading initiatives to maximize organizational synergy and implementing tactics to achieve strategic objectives. His responsibilities now encompass Finance, Loan Origination, and Member Experience, all key areas that align with our mission to deliver exceptional service and value to our members.

Anthony’s extensive knowledge in strategic planning, lending, asset and liability management, and credit union compliance positions him perfectly to lead us into the future. In addition to his professional expertise, Anthony has served as an officer of The Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls since 2011, exemplifying his commitment to community and leadership beyond the workplace.

“Anthony’s leadership, expertise, and passion for fostering strong member relationships make him an invaluable asset to our credit union,” said Terry. “I am confident his strategic insights and dedication will drive us to new heights as we continue to serve our members and our community.”

Anthony’s belief in the core values of the credit union movement and his focus on building meaningful member relationships have been a cornerstone of his career. His promotion underscores our confidence in his ability to shape the future of CRFCU and ensure our continued success.

We are excited to see Anthony take on this new challenge and look forward to the positive impact he will have as a leader in our organization. Please join us in congratulating Anthony on this well-deserved achievement!