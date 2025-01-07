Salaries, more on Town Board agenda

DELMAR—The Bethlehem Town Board is expected to approve appointments and salaries during its annual organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

Board members are anticipated to set salaries for elected officials, including $141,706 for Town Supervisor David VanLuven, $122,413 for Town Superintendent of Highways Marc Dorsey, and $18,329 for each Town Board member.

In addition to salary approvals, Laurie Lambertsen is expected to be reappointed as Assessor for a six-year term ending Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2031.

Lambertsen has been involved in various initiatives to improve property assessment accuracy. In 2017, she led a town-wide residential data recollection program in Bethlehem to update property records, aiming to ensure fair tax apportionment among residents.

In addition to her role in Bethlehem, Lambertsen has extended her expertise to neighboring communities. In July 2023, she was appointed as the Tax Assessor for the Town of Knox, bringing her extensive experience to assist in property assessments there as well.

Jeremy Martelle is slated for reappointment as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals for a five-year term ending Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2029. He is also expected to be named Chair of the board for a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025, with an annual salary of $8,761.

Martelle serves as the Regional Manager for CHA Consulting’s aviation engineering, planning, and design practice in the Northeast. With over 27 years of experience in civil and military aviation operations, his expertise encompasses airport management, security, operations, and regulatory compliance.

Martelle has been a member of the Town of Bethlehem’s Zoning Board of Appeals since 2017. He has also held leadership positions in various organizations, including serving as President of the Bethlehem Public Library Board of Trustees, President of the Bethlehem Soccer Club, and Commander of the American Legion Blanchard Post #1040.

Brian Gyory is expected to be reappointed as Chair of the Planning Board for a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025, with an annual salary of $18,110.

Gyory is a Registered Landscape Architect with 15 years of experience in site design, environmental permitting, green stormwater infrastructure, and renewable energy. He holds a degree in Landscape Architecture from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Gyory has served on the Planning Board since 2017 and has held the Chair position since 2021. Before his tenure on the Planning Board, Gyory briefly served on the Town of Bethlehem Zoning Board of Appeals from October to December 2016. He also contributed to the town’s Comprehensive Plan Update Committee from November 2019 to April 2022.

In his role as Planning Board Chair, Gyory oversees the review and approval of land use and development proposals, ensuring they comply with local zoning regulations and align with the community’s standards.

Gabriel Garcia is anticipated to be appointed to the Board of Assessment Review to fill a vacant term effective through Sunday, Sept. 30, 2029.

The board is also set to appoint or reappoint Richard Ramos, Teresa Newcomb, and Lianne Pinchuk to the Ethics Board for three-year terms ending Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2027. Francis Sheehan’s position as Chair of the Conservation Easement Review Board is expected to be renewed for a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025, as well as his membership on the board for a five-year term ending Dec. 31, 2029.

In addition, the board is expected to reappoint several attorneys to specialized roles, including A. Joseph Scott as bond counsel and Michael Smith as labor counsel for 2025. BST & Co. CPAs are also expected to be reappointed to conduct the town’s annual audit for the year ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Other proposed actions include updates to the town’s purchasing and investment policies, official depository designations, and fee schedules for services such as road races and public electric vehicle charging stations.

In community services, The Spotlight is on the agenda as the proposed official newspaper for the Town, with the Times Union and Ravena News Herald named as additional outlets.