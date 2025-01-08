Longtime DJ and promoter takes over historic Albany venue known for live music and inclusive events

ALBANY—Fuze Box is under new ownership.

That’s the announcement Craig Earle made on social media on Wednesday, Jan. 1, sharing publicly that he transitioned from the club’s general manager to its owner.

His ascension to club ownership comes less than a year after he became general manager of the Central Avenue nightclub in July.

Known professionally as DJ TGIF, Earle shared the milestone on social media, expressing gratitude and enthusiasm for this new chapter in his career. He now takes ownership from William “Tragedy” Yager, who bought the club in 2021.

“As of today, I’m officially the OWNER of the Fuze Box!” Earle wrote. “Owning my own nightclub was a dream that I had when I first started DJing, and now 17 years later, it’s here.”

The Fuze Box has been a staple of Albany’s nightlife and live music scene for decades. Originally opened as a diner in the 1930s, the venue evolved into a nightclub known for its eclectic events. The retro décor maintained its ties to the fast food chain to which the building originally served.

In the 1980s and 90s, when it was known as the QE2, its stage and checkerboard dance floor was the scene for an assortment of punk, metal, and alternative shows. The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed there shortly before the 1991 release of its multi-platinum record “Blood Sugar Sex Magik.”

The building went up for sale in 2020. Yager revitalized the space shortly after purchasing it in 2021, positioning it as a hub for underground music and as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

Earle, the fourth owner in the club’s history, is no stranger to Albany’s nightlife. With a career spanning over a decade, he has performed at numerous local venues and served as a radio personality on JAMZ 96.3 FM.

Beyond DJing, Earle has contributed to Albany’s cultural landscape as the program director for WCAA-LP 107.3 FM and as the founder of the Albany Urban Arts Gallery, a space dedicated to showcasing local art and fostering community engagement.

“Thank you, William ‘Trag’ Yager, for passing me the baton and trusting me to lead the Fuze into its next generation,” Earle added. “We’ve got a lot to do, beloved!”

As the new owner, Earle plans to build on Fuze Box’s legacy while introducing his vision for its future. Known for his advocacy of local talent and inclusive spaces, Earle’s leadership promises to bring fresh energy and opportunities to the venue.

“Thank you to everyone for the support in advance,” he wrote. “It’s UPPPPP!”

Fuze Box continues to host a variety of events, including live music, drag shows, and DJ sets. For updates on upcoming events, patrons are encouraged to follow the club’s official social media pages.