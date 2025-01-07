SLINGERLANDS– Mr. Charles (Chuck) Preston Roberts, of Slingerlands, New York, born on August 27, 1946, in Albany, New York, to the late Walter Roberts and Priscilla Roberts, passed away at age 78 on December 5, 2024, in Sanford, Florida. Chuck graduated High School in 1965 from Bethlehem Central High School and proudly served in the Navy shortly after. During his 4 years of service, he crossed the equator and was a Radioman on the USS Wright. He worked his entire career for AT&T as a Tech and Engineer. Chuck was known for his unwavering dedication and strong work ethic. He retired from AT&T in 2008 and enjoyed his retirement relaxing and spending time with his wife, Jayne; always working on his “honey-do” list. Chuck was the beloved husband of Jayne Showalter Roberts. They were married for 44 years before her passing in 2018. Chuck is survived by his son, Matthew Roberts, and his wife Brynn Roberts; daughter, Tara Costa, and her wife Jessica Costa; sister, Carol Roberts and brother, Donald Roberts; and grandchildren, Lukas Costa, Maisie Costa, and Beau Roberts. He was preceded in death by his sister Brenda (Roberts) Winne. Some of Chuck’s hobbies were golfing and playing cards with friends. Chuck always enjoyed staying busy tinkering and fixing things. He was a member and volunteer at First Congregational Church of Winter Park; constantly working as an unofficial maintenance man. Chuck was a deeply beloved husband, father, brother, PopPop, and friend. As Chuck embarks on his eternal journey, we find comfort in the belief that he is at peace, with his wife, Jayne, in a place of light and love. May his guidance and spirit be ever present through his family and friends. Our memories of Chuck will forever live in our hearts.

The family invites donations in Chuck’s name to the First Congregational Church of Winter Park and/or to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alx.org). Special thanks to the staff at Vitality Living Lake Forest, Vitas Healthcare (Hospice), and the staff at First Congregational Church of Winter Park.

Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Rev. Shawn Garvey, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Winter Park, 228 South Interlachen Ave, Winter Park, Florida, 32789. The funeral home is the American Family Funerals and Cremations, 5011 S US Highway 17-92, Casselberry, Florida, (407) 339-0070.