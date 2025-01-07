Overdose deaths decline by 33% as county invests in public health and harm reduction

ALBANY—Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy and the County Legislature have announced plans to invest over $1.5 million in opioid settlement funds to address the ongoing opioid crisis, supporting various initiatives aimed at expanding addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery services across the county.

The County Department of Health will receive $619,402 to enhance public prevention campaigns, increase opioid crisis response staffing, and improve harm reduction resources, including naloxone housing units and overdose response kits. The department also plans to strengthen data collection and issue overdose spike alerts to facilitate faster intervention through the Mobile Outreach Treatment Overdose Response Unit..

“Our work addressing addiction and the opioid crisis has never been more important,” said County Executive McCoy. “For the first time, we are seeing the number of overdose deaths trend downward. While this progress is encouraging, it is also a call to action to continue using every tool at our disposal.”

The Albany County Department of Mental Health will allocate $436,240 to expand MOTOR services and add a part-time nurse practitioner to provide medication for opioid use disorder. MOTOR, a mobile clinic launched in 2019, will grow with the addition of a second team, extended service hours, and two new electric mobile office vans to better reach underserved areas.

The clinic provides crisis intervention, harm reduction supplies, and immediate linkage to care.

The Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center will utilize $200,000 to promote opioid use disorder education and prevention, particularly for youth and young adults aged 10 to 24. The center will also focus on addressing how trauma contributes to substance misuse and will connect individuals to additional services that address trauma resulting from crime.

The Albany County Coroners’ Office is set to receive $260,400 to implement a new data management system and hire additional staff to handle the increased caseload associated with the opioid crisis. These measures will enable more comprehensive tracking of opioid-related deaths and improve case management.

In addition to county-run programs, Albany County continues to collaborate with community organizations and local businesses through initiatives such as the “Anyone Can Narcan” program.

This effort distributed nearly 500 NARCAN units and hundreds of fentanyl and xylazine test strips in 2024, equipping residents and establishments with life-saving tools and training. The county has also partnered with local pharmacies to distribute biodegradable drug disposal bags, which help reduce the risks associated with excess prescriptions and improper medication disposal.

Though officials acknowledged a 33 percent decline in overdose deaths reported from 2023 to 2024, they stressed the importance of continued support of these programs. As of Saturday, Dec. 7, Albany County had recorded 83 overdose deaths, with projections suggesting the total will not exceed 85 for the year. This marks a significant decline from 126 deaths in 2023.

“Investing in these programs ensures resources are allocated where they are needed most,” said Albany County Legislature Chairwoman Joanne Cunningham. “These long-term investments create sustainable infrastructure to address addiction and support recovery.”