Justice, love, and prejudice

SCHENECTADY—“Parade” promises to leave theatergoers with poignant reflections on systemic injustice and the importance of empathy and understanding during the 2023 Tony Award-winning revival’s weeklong technical rehearsal run at Proctors, from Saturday, Jan. 11, to Friday, Jan. 17.

The upcoming production is a revival of the 1998 original musical. It tells the story of Leo and Lucille Frank, a Jewish couple navigating life in early 20th-century Georgia. Based on true events, the musical begins with Leo Frank, a factory manager, being falsely accused of the murder of a young girl named Mary Phagan. The trial and its

aftermath challenge the couple’s faith, humanity, and devotion to one another, all set against the backdrop of systemic prejudice and social unrest.

With a book by Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, and co-conception by Harold Prince, the production explores themes of justice, love, and societal bias, painting a complex portrait of a community grappling with deep-seated prejudices. The revival has been described as “riveting and gloriously hopeful.”

Critics have lauded the musical since its Broadway debut in 1998. Deadline called it “a work of art” and “as commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years.” The New York Times highlighted the grandeur of the show, praising Tony Award-winner Michael Arden’s direction and the revival’s ability to evoke “an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent.”

The national tour is set to feature Max Chernin as Leo Frank and Talia Suskauer as Lucille Frank. Both actors have garnered praise from their director as they prepare to take the stage in this emotionally charged revival.

“Max and Talia are extraordinary artists who bring an incredible sense of identity and empathy to their work, rooted in their Jewish heritage,” said Arden in a statement. “I can’t wait for audiences across the country to witness the remarkable depth, passion, and grace they will bring to their portrayals of Leo and Lucille Frank.”

Chernin described “Parade” as “a perfect show” that remains timeless in its emotional depth and societal relevance. In an interview with Alison Cohen on her YouTube podcast, “Inspiration Show,” he detailed the process of melding historical research with personal emotion to embody Leo Frank. Using resources like “And the Dead Shall Rise” and other historical accounts, he studied Frank’s demeanor and physicality while drawing on his own responses to fear, anxiety, and grief to create an authentic portrayal.

“Especially with Leo in particular, there’s a huge book… ‘And the Dead Shall Rise’… You start with what you have, and you look at pictures, and then you think about yourself. For me, it’s like, how do I physically respond to anxiety? How do I physically respond to grief or terror or being misunderstood?”

Chernin expressed hopes that the tour will spark reflection among audiences across the country. He highlighted the production’s unique importance as a narrative about American anti-Semitism before the Holocaust, a vital story often overlooked in cultural discourse. By telling this deeply human tale, Chernin aims to inspire theatergoers to empathize with marginalized characters and appreciate the enduring relevance of “Parade”’s themes.

“It’s my hope that someone sees themselves in this story, even if they don’t think of themselves as being the same,” he said. “Maybe we’ll get that to happen.”

Suskauer described herself as a longtime fan of the musical, having listened to the original cast album for years before seeing the recent Broadway revival. In a recent interview with the YouTube podcast “From The Mezzanine,” she characterized Jason Robert Brown’s score as “one of the most beautiful, glorious scores that we have in musical theater,” singling out the opening number, “The Old Red Hills of Home,” as a perfect introduction to the show’s themes and setting.

As a Jewish performer, she feels a profound responsibility to bring Lucille Frank to life, noting the character’s courage and advocacy in fighting to prove her husband’s innocence.

“It kind of is relevant to, unfortunately, today… anti-Semitism and racism are rampant today, and so it’s a really important story to be telling right now,” she said.

In discussing her role, Suskauer highlighted the duality of Lucille as both a devoted wife and a Southern Jewish woman navigating the complex societal pressures of the time. She praised the musical’s ability to provoke thought and elicit unease, describing it as a hallmark of great art.

“I feel honored to be bringing it around the country and telling this story,” she said.

In addition to its performances, Proctors will host a free TheatreTalk after the Thursday matinee. Held in the GE Theatre, the discussion will begin at approximately 4 p.m. and is open to all ticket holders.

Group ticket discounts are available for parties of 10 or more, with some exclusions. For more information, contact Proctors Group Sales at (518) 382-3884 ext. 139 or email [email protected].