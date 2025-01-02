DELMAR—The Bethlehem Central School District’s year was marked by a series of disruptions stemming from threats that tested the community’s resilience and the resolve of law enforcement. As the year concludes, a sense of closure emerges, thanks to successful investigations and arrests that highlight the strength of collaboration between local and federal agencies.

The troubling chain of events began in September, when the district faced repeated anonymous threats involving potential gun violence and bomb scares. These incidents triggered lockdowns and increased security measures, significantly impacting school operations and the emotional well-being of students and staff.

One of the most disruptive events occurred on September 11, when a call targeting the high school football team led to a lockdown. More than 200 students were confined indoors while law enforcement conducted a thorough search. Superintendent Jody Monroe praised the swift response of Bethlehem Police and assured families of the district’s commitment to safety.

News coverage brought out a copycat called. A 13-year-old juvenile from Albany was arrested in connection with a bomb threat. Authorities would later share that the area teen was not using the same means by which the other threats were called in. The suspect was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat and Aggravated Harassment.

The complexity of the case required extensive cooperation between local authorities and federal agencies, including the FBI. In November, a second suspect, a 14-year-old from Halifax, Nova Scotia, was apprehended. This individual, linked to numerous hoax threats across North America, used sophisticated technology to evade detection. Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara acknowledged the challenges posed by the suspect’s digital masking tactics but praised the investigative efforts that led to his arrest.

“Our department worked tirelessly, writing over 25 search warrants and collaborating with state and federal partners to ensure a thorough investigation,” Cocchiara said.

The repeated threats took an emotional toll on students, families, and staff. High School Principal Dave Domel highlighted the resilience shown by students, who supported one another during challenging times. The district’s counseling and support services played a vital role in addressing the psychological impact of these events.

Monroe’s communication with families remained a cornerstone of the district’s response. She consistently emphasized transparency and the importance of community vigilance.

“We are grateful for the efforts of law enforcement and their diligence related to these cases,” Monroe stated. “This has been a difficult chapter for the entire BC community.”