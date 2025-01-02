Art Supply Drive for Brushes in Hand

January 6-31

Help promote artistic creativity! The Colonie Library is collecting new or gently used art supplies for a local food bank to distribute to families in need. Items requested include scissors, markers, colored pencils, glue, stickers, sketch pads, tape, construction paper, and canvases.

Carmen Lookshire Music Performance

Sunday, January 5

2:00-3:00 PM

“Carmen and Life’s Guilty Pleasures” play an eclectic mix of jazz, soul, and blues. Carmen is best known for her pure vocals and stage presence and is accompanied by Joe Carrick on guitar. This duo performs and writes music by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Norah Jones, and Linda Ronstadt. Sponsored by Music Performance Trust Fund and Local 14. Registration required, libr., or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)

Booktroverts Silent Reading Club

Monday, January 6 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM

Tuesday, January 7 from 6:30-7:30 PM

BYOB (Bring your own book), or choose one from our ongoing book sale, and read in silence in a cozy room including a virtual fireplace and refreshments. Feel free to wear cozy socks or bring a blanket. Refreshments will be served. Registration required, libr.info/, or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)

Author Talk –

“The Shoe in the Danube: The Immigrant Experience of a Holocaust Survivor”

Wednesday, January 8

12:00-1:00 PM

Peter Balint discusses his memoir by looking back on his arrival in the US more than 60 years ago, and all that preceded and succeeded it. He explores the cultural dissonance and his continuing rage and survivor’s guilt. It’s a story of family dysfunction, as well as success. There will be an opportunity for questions by the audience. Registration required, libr.info/author,