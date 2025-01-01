Bethlehem’s

Most Borrowed 2024

It’s been a busy year of borrowing at Bethlehem Public Library, but some items went out more than others. We’ve tallied up some of the most-loved loans of 2024, broken down by category and based on the number of times those items were checked out.

As we head into 2025 and start lining up our reading goals for the new year, it seemed like a good time to share some of your most-loved loans of 2024.

Up first is our most borrowed novel: “The Women” by Kristin Hannah. This historical fiction blockbuster tells the story of Frances “Frankie” McGrath, a young nurse who serves in the United States Army Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War. It was also the top pick for e-books and e-audiobook, too!

The most borrowed DVD of 2024? “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the American theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons during World War II. What will we watch in 2025?

As we examine the impact of smartphones, social media and overprotective parenting, this title rose to the top of non-fiction checkouts in 2024: “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt.

“Impossible Escape: A True Story of Survival and Heroism in Nazi Germany” by Steve Sheinkin made its way onto the most borrowed YA list in 2024.

Perennial favorite Dog Man remains on top with “Grime and Punishment,” the 9h in Dav Pilkey’s series, and the most borrowed children’s title of 2024.

Family-friendly “Super Mario Bros: Wonder” for the Nintendo Switch was the most borrowed video game last year. The Nintendo Switch was also the most borrowed item from our Library of Things (after laptop computers and WiFi hotspots).

Bethlehem cardholders explored the area’s ample cultural options, with the Albany Institute of History & Art museum pass our most borrowed of the year.

Which periodical saw the most checkouts in 2024? The New Yorker, proving that thoughtful long-form journalism is still finding an audience.

“The Reappearance of Rachel Price,” a true-crime fueled mystery thriller by Holly Jackson was the most borrowed digital YA title of 2024.

The same title was the most borrowed digital children’s title and most borrowed graphic novel of 2024: “The Scarlet Shedder” by Dav Pilkey.

Finally, folks seemed to appreciate the curated vegetarian recipes in Forks Over Knives, which took the top spot in 2024 for digital magazines.

Recommended reading

Ready to start the new year with some new reading recommendations? Beginning January 2, you can pick up a copy of the first issue of the Bethlehem Reader at the Information Desk. Our new reader’s advisory publication, written by Bethlehem librarians, just might introduce you to your next favorite thing.

Storm Warning

Please remember that in the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Updated information can also be found on our Facebook page and website.