COLONIE—On June 17, Natalie Gillis’ twin-engine Piper PA-31 Navajo crashed shortly after takeoff from Albany International Airport. Witnesses described the aircraft struggling to gain altitude before executing abrupt maneuvers, including a barrel roll and multiple 360-degree turns, before ultimately plummeting into a wooded area between Maxwell Road and the library. The crash claimed the Canadian pilot’s life while injuring a pedestrian who was struck by debris.

National Transportation Safety Board investigations have so far ruled out mechanical failures of the aircraft’s engines and primary control systems. “Post-recovery examination of both engines revealed no evidence of any pre-impact mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation,” the NTSB’s preliminary report stated. The report also noted that Gillis’ plane was fully fueled and free of contaminants at the time of departure.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. Aviation experts, including retired Air Force pilot Roger Shapiro, suggest that low airspeed during steep climbs could have contributed to a loss of control. “Air minimum control speed could have been a factor,” Shapiro said, referencing insufficient airflow over the aircraft’s stabilizer and rudder, which are critical for maintaining stability.

“We are fortunate that this crash was within one mile of all the emergency assets,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey. “The good Lord was working with Natalie, and they put that plane down in one of the few places where there weren’t many other people.”