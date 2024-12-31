DELMAR—A new virtual scavenger hunt created in partnership with the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, Bethlehem Central School District, and Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District aims to connect more than 2,500 local students with businesses and career opportunities in their communities.

The scavenger hunt, designed for students in grades 7-12 at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk and Bethlehem school districts as well as St. Thomas School, provides a safe and interactive way to explore local businesses while learning about potential career paths. Students will navigate an online platform featuring more than two dozen businesses and organizations that are members of the Bethlehem chamber.

The project, the first of its kind for the region, is the result of a collaboration between the chamber and marketing students in Zachary Frese’s class at Bethlehem Central High School. The students developed the scavenger hunt’s website, which includes detailed profiles of participating businesses. Each profile highlights the workforce, skills, and qualifications required for careers, internships, volunteer roles, and part-time jobs that might interest students.

“This initiative is designed to spark students’ curiosity about the businesses and organizations in their own community while helping local businesses build their brands and connect with potential employees and interns,” the chamber shared in a statement.

At Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School, students participating in the scavenger hunt will also benefit from career resources offered through the school’s Counseling Center. RCS’s Graduation Pathways program provides real-world connections to careers and workplaces, offering students

opportunities such as college credits and tuition reductions. Counselors encourage interested students to meet with the Counseling Center to explore pathways that align with their future goals.