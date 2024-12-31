ALBANY—Toshin Ahnaf, a 2024 graduate of Shaker High School, has been named one of the inaugural recipients of the University at Albany’s Semiconductor and Microelectronics Leadership Program scholarship.

The new initiative, part of UAlbany’s College of Nanotechnology, Science, and Engineering, supports students pursuing studies in the rapidly growing semiconductor and microelectronics fields.

The scholarship, funded by NORDTECH—a $40 million consortium established under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act—provides a one-time $5,000 award. Scholars also participate in monthly activities to explore career opportunities, gain hands-on experience, and connect with the semiconductor industry.

Ahnaf, whose family is originally from Bangladesh, highlighted UAlbany’s learning environment as a key factor in his decision to enroll. He intends to major in Electrical and Computer Engineering and has already become active in IEEE, a professional organization for electrical and electronics engineers.

“UAlbany has a relaxed and supportive environment,” Ahnaf said, adding that guidance from older students and professors has been instrumental in his transition from high school to college.

The scholarship program reflects a broader effort by UAlbany to prepare students for careers in an industry central to technological innovation and economic growth. Scholars are exposed to semiconductor fabrication, electronic design, and workforce development initiatives, leveraging UAlbany’s partnerships with NY CREATES and industry leaders at the Albany NanoTech Complex.

According to CNSE Associate Dean for Research Nathaniel Cady, the initiative is part of UAlbany’s mission to cultivate interest in semiconductors and prepare students for industry roles.

“This workforce development activity is part of a larger initiative within the college to prepare students for work in the industry, to gain hands-on experience with microelectronics, chip fabrication, and electronic design, and to provide research and educational experiences that foster student interest in semiconductors,” Cady said.

The inaugural class includes 16 students, representing a range of majors such as Nanoscale Science, Nanoscale Engineering, and Electrical and Computer Engineering. Local recipients include Jesus Cruz of Troy and Saugat Shah of Albany.