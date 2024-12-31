All Aboard the Story Train

Children ages 3-7 with a caregiver are invited to register to join us at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11 for this special storytime. This will be a sensory friendly storytime with interactive stories, songs, dance, and play.

Craft & Chat

Adults are asked to register for this January 13 craft program. We’ll meet in the community room at 10:30 a.m. for a winter craft project and casual conversation with friends. Project supplies are provided.

Games for All

The library has started a new game program for adults of all ages and abilities. Please register to join us at 1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30. We’ll be playing board games that promote inclusion so our community can connect, build friendships and have fun together.

Dry January Mocktails

Adults are invited to register to join us at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, for this very popular mocktails program. You can learn how to mix up some tasty alcohol-free versions of your favorite drinks.

January Book Talks

We’ll be discussing these books in January:

Nonfiction Book Discussion – “King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig, 6:30 p.m., Mon., Jan. 13;

Fiction Book Discussion – “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin, 6:45 p.m., Wed., Jan. 15 and/or 11:00 a.m., Wed., Jan. 15;

Talk & Taste Cookbook Club – “Skinnytaste Meal Prep” by Gina Homolka, 6:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23

All discussions will be held in the library community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month for any of the book discussions. Limited copies of some titles are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.