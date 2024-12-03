A Scout’s honor

DELMAR — Honoring the history of Bethlehem Central High School (BCHS) and its future, a new kiosk and ADA-accessible picnic table have been added to the school’s track. The design and construction were led by Eliza “Lizzy” Cable, a local Eagle Scout, as her Eagle Scout project.

Cable, a junior at BCHS and a member of BSA Troop 58, is the first female in her troop to achieve Eagle Scout. This year, two of her fellow scouts also earned Eagle: Chris Cutsogeorge, who built and sealed two benches, a pergola, and a live nativity set at Bethlehem Lutheran Church; and Greg Courtney, who constructed a kiosk at Bethlehem Town Hall.

Cable’s project began when Andrew Rickert, an English teacher and boys’ cross-country coach, shared his vision of installing a kiosk at the track. Rickert, who teaches in the Lab School program that Cable attended, inspired her to take on the project.

“I was like, ‘Let me do it!’” Cable exclaimed, recalling her excitement.

“She took the idea and ran with it. It was a long time in the making to have it come to fruition,” said Rickert of the seven-month effort.

A Community Addition

The picnic table, designed to accommodate visitors, holds a special place in Cable’s vision for the project.

“I would like to see more people enjoying track events while sitting down,” said Cable. “You can watch from the bleachers, but if you want a good view of the runners coming down the finish line, the picnic table and kiosk line up perfectly. Having families able to sit there means a lot.”

Rickert noted the long-term plan includes a concrete pad to improve wheelchair access to the table. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t been installed yet, but it’s part of the district’s future plans,” he said.

The kiosk was constructed with materials donated by Curtis Lumber, and Cable collaborated with Nick Inosgnia, Bethlehem Central School District’s Operations and Maintenance Director. The BCHS XC/T&F Booster Club provided signage for the kiosk, commemorating the history of the school’s cross-country and track and field athletes.

“I’m really excited to see more recognition for track and field and cross-country teams,” said Cable. “There were old records in the school, but nothing displayed for the new record holders. Now, it’s in a public space for everyone to see.”

Honoring History

A ribbon-cutting ceremony during Homecoming weekend celebrated the project. Among the attendees were the daughter of lifelong educator and coach Jim Connolly and former cross-country coach John Nyilis, who led the team for over two decades.

“My belief is that it’s really important to appreciate the history of where your sports program has been,” Rickert said.

“It was really cool to meet some of the people who are now on that board,” Cable said. “The ceremony felt like a closing for me—it was a great way to share the project with the community.”

Rickert praised Cable’s accomplishment. “We’re very happy she followed this vision to fruition. Not too many females achieve Eagle Scout, and hopefully, she’s the first of many. She’s really setting the bar high for future generations of scouts.”

A Trailblazer in Scouting

Cable reflected on her journey to becoming the first female Eagle Scout in her troop. “It’s a really awesome accomplishment because it sets the stage for other girls in my troop to see that this goal is achievable,” she said.

Cable’s love for the outdoors initially drew her to scouting. She struggled to connect with Girl Scouts as a child, finding it less aligned with her interests. In 2021, encouraged by her brother’s BSA troop, she joined Troop 58 with three other girls.

Since then, Cable has thrived, participating in Council events, competitions, and learning valuable skills like first aid and rope work. She earned Life Scout in October 2023 and immediately began planning her Eagle Scout project.

Cable’s family has deep ties to scouting—her father is an Eagle Scout, and her grandfather was a Life Scout.

“There are just so many good things about Scouts that you can’t put into words,” she said.

Looking Ahead

Despite achieving Eagle Scout, Cable has no plans to slow down. She aims to earn more merit badges, participate in National Honor Society activities, and explore new opportunities, including a trip to the Sea Base in the Florida Keys.

“It’s really inspiring. She’s a class act all the way around,” Rickert said. “Her dedication is a testament to her work ethic and willingness to give back to the community.”