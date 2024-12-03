Orlondo Otis Hundley II, professionally known as 97otis, is an American artist recognized for his contributions to the alternative hip-hop scene. Born in Schenectady, New York—a city often referred to as “The Electric City”—97otis began captivating audiences upon his entry into the music industry in 2020.

The man’s been busy since then. In 2024, alone, he’s dropped 28 tracks. The latest was “Boston,” which he dropped during Thanksgiving week. You can hear it On The List (down below).

97otis continues to develop his artistic vision, working on new music and engaging in collaborations and community initiatives. His commitment to authenticity and passion for his craft has established him as a notable figure in the alternative hip-hop landscape.

His debut album, “Watch It Burn,” released in May 2023, garnered attention for its poignant lyrics and captivating soundscapes, resonating with a broad audience and solidifying his presence in the alternative hip-hop genre.

Beyond his musical endeavors, 97otis has ventured into writing. His literary works include “Clementines Will Bloom,” available on platforms such as Amazon Books and Apple Books.

