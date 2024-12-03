Four-time Tony Award-winning musical opens tonight in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY—The artistry of Michael Jackson will take center stage in Schenectady this week as the Tony Award-winning musical “MJ” stops at Proctors Theatre.

Performances run from Tuesday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 8, offering audiences a vivid portrayal of the King of Pop’s life and creative process.

Jackson emerged as one of the most influential and iconic figures in music history. Beginning as a child prodigy with the Jackson 5, where his voice and charisma captivated audiences, he evolved into a global phenomenon known as the “King of Pop.”

His solo career, defined by groundbreaking albums such as “Off the Wall,” “Thriller,” “Bad,” and “Dangerous,” transformed the music industry. His innovations in sound, music videos, and live performances set new benchmarks for artistry and entertainment. Hits like “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and “Smooth Criminal” became cultural touchstones, while his signature moves, including the moonwalk, cemented his reputation as a masterful performer.

Beyond music, Jackson was recognized for his humanitarian efforts, using his fame to raise awareness and funds for various causes through initiatives like his Heal the World Foundation. Despite his success, his life was marked by public scrutiny and personal challenges.

Created by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, “MJ” focuses on Jackson’s work leading up to his 1992 “Dangerous” World Tour. The musical highlights his iconic moves, chart-topping hits, and the collaborative spirit that shaped his career.

Nottage, an acclaimed playwright and screenwriter, is the first—and to date, the only—woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice. Known for her socially conscious works that explore themes of identity, race, and economic disparity, she described “MJ” as a collaborative effort. “What you see when you come into the theater is really a mixtape of his life—the story of how he came to create the songs that eventually comprised the ‘Dangerous’ concert [tour],” Nottage said.

The Dangerous World Tour, which began in Munich, Germany, in the summer of 1992, included 69 concerts across 57 cities and 35 countries. Organized to promote Jackson’s 1991 album “Dangerous,” the tour featured hits such as “Black or White,” “Jam,” “Heal the World,” and “Remember the Time.” With over 3.5 million attendees, the tour raised funds for several charities, including Jackson’s Heal the World Foundation.

However, Jackson cut the tour short after a show in Mexico City in November 1993, citing health concerns and personal stress.

Jamaal Fields-Green stars as Michael Jackson in “MJ,” marking a milestone as the first actor to play the role in all three global productions: Broadway, the National Tour, and London’s West End. He is joined by a cast that includes Jordan Markus, Erik Hamilton, Josiah Benson, and Anastasia Talley, among others. Markus will perform as MJ twice weekly.

The creative team behind “MJ” includes scenic designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Natasha Katz, and costume designer Paul Tazewell. Musical supervisors David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb created the orchestrations and arrangements, ensuring the music resonates with audiences.

Critics have praised the musical for its energy and depth. The Chicago Tribune called it “utterly electric,” while The Washington Post described it as “a runaway hit.”

Wheeldon, speaking about the show’s vision, emphasized the use of music and dance as primary storytelling tools. “Lynn wanted the music and the dance to be the primary storytelling elements of this show,” he said. Scenes transition fluidly, moving from Jackson’s creative process in the studio to the vibrant energy of Studio 54 and the making of “Thriller.”

Tickets for “MJ” are available at the Proctors Box Office, by phone at (518) 346-6204, or online at atproctors.org.