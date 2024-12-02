VOORHEESVILLE — Ken Bailey, a World War II veteran who earned the title of Sir Ken Bailey from the French government, has reportedly died at 102. No date or cause of death has been disclosed.

Bailey, born in 1922 in Delmar, lived a remarkable life that spanned more than a century. A veteran of the 4th Cavalry, Bailey served from 1942 to 1945, earning five battle stars and a Bronze Star for his heroism in Europe. Among his wartime achievements, Bailey led his men to safety during a German counterattack at Mortain, France, a moment he described as a turning point in the war.

In recognition of his role in liberating France during World War II, Bailey received the French Legion of Honor Medal in 2015, the highest distinction awarded by France. As part of the honor, he was knighted, becoming Sir Ken Bailey.

Bailey’s long life was marked by resilience, dedication, and an enduring sense of adventure. After returning from the war, he built a life in Voorheesville, where he moved with his family in 1950. A devoted husband to Florence Eckler, whom he married in 1942, and a father to three sons, Bailey was remembered as a family man who prioritized his loved ones.

Bailey’s later years brought a renewed sense of purpose. A 2013 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., reignited his connection to his military service and led him to join the Patriot Guard Riders, escorting veterans and their families at funeral services. This chapter of his life brought Bailey a new community and countless opportunities to share his story.

Even as he reached centenarian status, Bailey remained active. On his 100th birthday, he was celebrated with honors from state officials and a surprise gathering of New York State Troopers. Bailey reflected on the milestone with characteristic humility and humor, stating, “The way I look at it, you have to celebrate the day because you can’t remember yesterday.”

His milestone was the subject of a feature in The Spotlight in February 2022.

Friends and family often marveled at his energy and adventurous spirit, which included riding ATVs and dreaming of hot air balloon rides and ziplines. Minister Rhonda Cooper, a close friend, once remarked, “There’s not many 100-year-olds that have it so together. He can run circles around all of us.”

Bailey’s story serves as a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of the Greatest Generation. From his contributions during World War II to his continued engagement in community and family life, Bailey left an indelible mark on those who knew him.

Details on memorial services have yet to be announced.