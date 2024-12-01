LATHAM—Shaker High School blended creativity and community service during its annual “Canstruction” fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Organized by the SHS Student Senate, the event featured a canned food drive and a competition where students and staff transformed donations into imaginative structures. The rules were simple: use the materials provided without damaging the cans.

Participants showcased their artistic talents, creating designs that included a Christmas tree and train, a group of chefs stirring a pot, a fireplace with logs and candles, cupid’s arrow, and a rendition of Wall-E.

The canned goods used in the competition were donated to the Shaker High School Food Pantry, providing support to local families in need.

The Coding Club collected over 300 cans, leading the donation efforts.

The Robotics Club’s Wall-E design earned them first place in the competition, while the teachers secured second place with a Christmas tree display. Third place went to the Student Council for their depiction of chefs stirring a pot.

In addition to recognition, the winning teams received donations for their clubs from the SHS Student Senate.