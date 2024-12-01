Dear Editor,

I was pleased to see that Bethlehem is taking budget transparency seriously. I am writing to express my strong support for greater budget transparency within our local fire districts. As a taxpayer, I believe it is essential to have a clear understanding of how our hard-earned money is spent.

Budget transparency builds trust between the fire district and its community. When residents can easily access detailed information about spending, it empowers us to ask informed questions, offer constructive feedback, and hold officials accountable. It is also important for all of us to be able to make informed decisions about community safety.

Town Board Member Schnurr was right to call for more transparency and to give credit to Elsmere and Selkirk Fire Districts for their efforts. I support ALL of our fire departments and thank our brave firefighters for keeping us safe.

Sherry Grenz – Delmar