ALBANY — Bringing seven action-packed skating spectaculars to the MVP Arena from Thursday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 8, Disney On Ice invites the Capital Region “Into the Magic.”

The high-energy, fun-filled show is infectious, and for ensemble skater Gaizka Madejon Cambra, performing has reignited his love for the sport as he looks forward to sharing the experience with Albany audiences.

The 24-year-old skater has been immersed in the world of skating for most of his life. “I was a competitive skater for a long time,” said Cambra. However, he now feels he has found his true place center ice, performing for the thousands of eager fans who attend Disney On Ice shows worldwide.

Cambra’s journey into skating began long before he first stepped onto the ice. At just 4 years old, he learned to roller skate, a skill that laid the foundation for his future in ice skating.

He took up ice skating at age 7, instantly feeling a connection to the sport as he glided across the rink. Watching skating competitions as a child, Cambra knew it was the only thing he wanted to do. However, his early passion was met with challenges—namely, a lack of access to ice rinks in his hometown of Irun, Spain.

For many aspiring skaters, barriers to the sport—such as cost or limited access to training facilities—can be significant. Cambra credits his parents, particularly his mother, for their unwavering support in helping him overcome these obstacles. “My mother has always been a role model,” he said. “She worked so hard for me to pursue my career.”

Cambra’s hard work and determination paid off. He won the Spanish Nationals in 2013, earned a bronze medal at the Novice level that same year, and secured silver during his Junior season in 2017. His competitive career also included appearances on the international stage, such as the ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania in 2018 and the Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, in 2019.

After nearly a decade in competitive skating, Cambra decided to shift gears and join Disney On Ice. He quickly found that the skills he honed as a competitor translated well to performing, albeit with a new twist.

“In show skating, we get to portray roles and play more with the characters,” he explained. “It requires more acting than competitive skating, where you have to stay really focused. In the show, you can have fun with the characters and explore your acting.”

“I’ve found my place in shows,” he added. “I enjoy them much more. They give me the freedom to skate how I like, create my own character, and have fun. It’s more fulfilling than competing.”

In the show, Cambra portrays the Duke in Cinderella. “I help Prince Charming find Cinderella,” he said, describing the choreography as dynamic and engaging for the audience. “It’s very fun; we get to interact with the audience, and it’s a great role to play.”

Since joining Disney On Ice in 2022, Cambra has completed three tours with the company, skating alongside a diverse, multicultural cast—a point of pride for him. The tour has taken him across the United States, South America, and soon, Canada.

“South America had the loudest, most enthusiastic crowds,” Cambra recalled.

He views Disney On Ice as a way to bring the magic of Disney to those who may not have access to theme parks. “The main purpose of Disney On Ice is to bring Disney magic to everyone, especially those far from Disney parks. That’s what unites the audiences—the magic and the characters,” he said.

For Cambra, the highlight of each performance is the audience’s reaction. “Seeing their emotions and excitement when we perform is the best part,” he said. “I love seeing everyone so happy, singing along, and dancing with us.”

Disney On Ice appeals to audiences of all ages, which Cambra appreciates. “People get super excited to see their favorite Disney characters,” he said. “It’s fun not only for kids and younger family members but also for adults and teens.”

This iteration of Disney On Ice features six stories, blending classic and contemporary Disney films. “We have Coco, Moana, and Tangled, as well as classics like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast,” Cambra said. “Older generations enjoy the classics more. That’s the beauty of the show—we offer something for everyone.”

As the Albany shows approach, Cambra expressed his excitement. “We’re thrilled to perform in Albany,” he said. “I encourage everyone to come, have fun, sing along, and enjoy a great time with us.”