A look at the renovation proposal

We’ve put together a short video to help you understand the building renovation bond proposal that will go before you in a Dec. 12 vote. The video details the types of renovations we’re looking at, in addition to the cost and other project details. You can watch it at bethpl.org/building-project- or on our YouTube channel.

Suggest a book

Can’t find what you’re looking for on our shelves or through reciprocal borrowing with our fellow Upper Hudson libraries? Bethlehem cardholders can suggest a title for purchase by the library. Chances are, if you’re looking for it, someone else might be interested in it too. Fill out the form at bethpl.org/patron-suggestions to make your request.

Holiday hours reminder

The library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 28, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. The library will also be closed all day Friday, Dec. 6, for staff training.

Game on

Did you know that November is International Games Month? Playing low-tech board and card games is a great way to connect with others. Check out one of the dozens of board games available through our Library of Things. From Apples to Apples to Cataan, we’ve got something for every interest. Visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org/ to see what’s available.