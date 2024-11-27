By Casey Christopher, KeyBank Senior Vice President, Capital Region Business Banking Sales Leader

Small business owners faced many challenges in 2024, including political uncertainty. Despite challenges, they’ve displayed great resilience and patience navigating an election year. With the election now behind us, many business owners are planning for 2025.

Taxation, Regulations and Trade Policies are Top of Mind

A recent KeyBank Small Business Flash Poll* found 61% of respondents indicated they were likely to seek clarity and hold off on major business decisions until after the election, while only 12% said the election would have no impact on their 2025 planning. The poll also found business owners anticipate policy shifts will most affect areas such as:

Taxation (45%)

Regulations (34%)

Trade policies (31%)

Despite challenges posed by pre-election uncertainty surrounding anticipated policy changes, small business owners are preparing for growth, with nearly one-third (32%) expecting to expand their staff in 2025.

Many anticipate Interest Rate Changes to Have a Positive Impact on their Business

KeyBank’s recent Small Business Flash Poll also showed higher interest rates have impacted small business owners in many ways, including:

38% of respondents faced reduced profit margins

37% faced increased borrowing costs

31% have deferred capital investment due to high interest rates

At the same time, more than half of respondents (56%) expect interest rate changes to positively impact their businesses. The poll found they’ve adapted to the rate environment by increasing cash reserves (43%), reducing reliance on debt (37%), and diversifying funding sources (32%).

Planning is Critical for Success in the New Year

As small business owners plan for 2025, it is important that they talk with their banker to develop strategies and explore solutions that can help them adapt to and persevere through potential policy shifts and changes. Banks are at a pivotal moment to help their business clients navigate cash flow and business operations concerns. Working with a trusted banker can ensure small business owners have the resources they need to prepare for whatever lies ahead.

Running a business is never business as usual and KeyBank can help you navigate challenges and opportunities throughout all business and political cycles. For additional insights and resources to help your business run better, visit KeyBank Small Business or connect with your local business banking advisors at a KeyBank branch near you.

*This survey was conducted online by Survey Monkey, including 1,796 respondents, ages 18-99, located in the United States, who own or operate a small-to-medium size business with an annual gross revenue of less than $10 million, completed the survey in August 2024.

Casey Christopher is Senior Vice President, Business Banking Sales Leader for KeyBank's Capital Region.