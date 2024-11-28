‘Sheriff of Lark Street’ cries foul

ALBANY — The City of Albany has revoked the certificate of occupancy for Café Hollywood following a shooting early Sunday morning that left a 32-year-old man injured. The incident occurred at the establishment located at 275 Lark Street and has prompted increased scrutiny of the business’s operations.

According to Albany Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Café Hollywood around 1:05 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim, who had been shot in the abdomen, had already self-transported to Albany Medical Center. The victim is currently in stable condition, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing.

In response to the incident, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the closure of Café Hollywood, citing concerns for public safety.

“Overnight, a shooting took place at Café Hollywood,” Sheehan said in a statement. “The City of Albany’s primary obligation is to keep our residents and visitors safe, and that is why, after consulting with the Albany Police Department, Department of Corporation Counsel, and the Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance, the decision has been made to revoke the certificate of occupancy for Café Hollywood effective immediately.”

The mayor said the establishment would remain closed indefinitely, with inspectors regularly monitoring the property to ensure compliance.

This is not the first time Café Hollywood has faced closure due to violent incidents. In 2021, it was temporarily shut down as a “nuisance property” but was later allowed to reopen under restrictions that included changes to capacity, operating hours, and a prohibition on hosting entertainment.

Albany’s 6th Ward Councilmember Gabriella Romero, whose ward includes Lark Street, issued a statement condemning the establishment’s management and calling for further action.

“This establishment has repeatedly proven it cannot responsibly operate under its current management,” Romero stated. “The New York State Liquor Authority must revoke Café Hollywood’s license in order to protect the safety and well-being of the 6th Ward neighborhood and larger Albany community. Enough is enough.”

Ella Montelone, executive director of the Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID), expressed support for the city’s decision while underscoring the broader need for public safety measures along the corridor.

“We support the City’s decision to close Café Hollywood after recent reports of criminal activity. However, this closure underscores the urgent need for increased police presence along the corridor,” Montelone said. “The Lark Street corridor is a vibrant and creative community of artists and entrepreneurs. Recent incidents do not define this eclectic neighborhood of small businesses and residents.”

Montelone stressed the importance of collaboration with city officials and law enforcement to address safety concerns and restore public confidence in the district.

Local business owner Jesse Sommer, of New Scotland Spirits, criticized the city’s handling of public safety in the area. He argued that Café Hollywood’s management had taken steps to address security, including patting down patrons at the door, and called for a stronger police presence to address broader safety issues in the neighborhood.

“The only personnel who should be dealing with individuals intent on criminal conduct are cops,” Sommer said, expressing frustration over the lack of police support despite repeated requests for assistance.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.