DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department will host its 5th Annual Holiday Lights in the Park event on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Elm Avenue Park from 5 to 9 p.m.

The festive event invites families and friends to drive through the park, enjoy holiday decorations, and participate in community activities.

Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items, unwrapped toys, or pet care supplies.

Donations will be distributed to families in need throughout the community.

Participants can drop off letters to Santa and snack on cupcakes provided by Perfect Blend Bakery.

The event will also feature opportunities to greet members of local police, fire, and EMS agencies, as well as representatives from the Town Highway Department and various local businesses and organizations.

To sign up for a time slot, visit the Eventbrite page.