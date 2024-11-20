DELMAR— Perfect Blend Café and Bakery is now accepting online orders for its Thanksgiving pie selection, offering over 20 varieties, including gluten-free options, for the holiday season. Customers can schedule pie pickups on Tuesday, Nov. 26, or Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The café’s pies are priced between $20 and $25 each, with the option to order the “All American Pie Pack” for $70, which includes a pumpkin pie, apple crumb pie, and pecan pie.

The deadline to place orders is Friday, Nov. 22. Orders can be made through Perfect Blend’s online store, https://bit.ly/3ZfgCc9.