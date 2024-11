ALBANY– Gaming to win is one thing, but winning while piecing together a game worth playing is a whole different style of competition.

That’s what roughly 600 future game designers set out to do last weekend in Wolfjam at the University at Albany. They all took to the stage to flex their talent in front of industry giants, for props and prizes.

Photos by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518

To see all photos in gallery click here.