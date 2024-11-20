Patches breathe life into Warcraft

ALBANY — Blizzard Entertainment unveiled Patch 2.0 for “Warcraft III: Reforged,” introducing substantial updates to the graphics, interface, and gameplay of the popular real-time strategy game.

Alongside this release, Blizzard introduced fully remastered versions of “Warcraft I” and “Warcraft II,” offering fans a refreshed journey through the iconic universe that helped define modern strategy gaming.

Patch 2.0 introduces a range of visual enhancements to “Warcraft III: Reforged,” aiming to modernize the game while retaining its classic appeal.

One of the primary upgrades is the inclusion of HD versions of original “Warcraft III” assets, allowing players to mix and match graphics to suit their preferences. This customizable experience offers players the option to toggle between modern and classic aesthetics in real-time, adding a new level of personalization.

In celebration of the Warcraft franchise’s 30th anniversary, Blizzard Entertainment has also introduced special in-game rewards for “World of Warcraft”, “Hearthstone”, and “Warcraft Rumble” players. Fans can unlock exclusive items by tuning in to streams on Twitch or TikTok from now through Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Accompanying the Patch 2.0 release, Blizzard has reintroduced “Warcraft I” and “Warcraft II” in fully remastered versions, enabling both veteran fans and new players to experience the early days of the franchise with updated controls and enhanced graphics.

For the first time, players can seamlessly switch between the original visuals and high-definition remasters, preserving the classics’ nostalgic feel while offering a visually modernized option.

The remastered editions come with user interface and user experience upgrades, including tooltips, health bars, mission select screens, and expanded unit selection.

“Warcraft II” retains its original multiplayer capabilities, with legacy custom maps fully compatible and ready for play.

Additionally, “Warcraft I” has been updated to include right-click movement and band-box selection, two modern RTS conveniences that make the game more accessible to today’s players.

As part of this update, Blizzard has also reintroduced the Warcraft Battle Chest, a bundled offering that includes

Warcraft I, Warcraft II, and Warcraft III: Reforged. This bundle allows players to own the core Warcraft trilogy in a single collection, available through the Battle.net shop.

For those who have previously purchased individual titles, Blizzard offers the Battle Chest at a discounted rate, making it an appealing option for both new players and series veterans looking to complete their collections.

Through this dual release, Blizzard said it aims to honor Warcraft’s historical significance while evolving its offerings to meet modern gaming standards. By remastering the classic titles and enhancing Warcraft III: Reforged, Blizzard presents a curated experience that bridges the original games’ legacy with contemporary expectations.

Blizzard has a headquarters in Albany, where it has developed AAA video games like Tony Hawk, Skylanders and more.